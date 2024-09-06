Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1,406.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 139,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 45,334 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Duckhorn Portfolio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,577,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,241,000 after buying an additional 254,641 shares in the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Down 1.0 %

NAPA stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.89. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $92.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NAPA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

