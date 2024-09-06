Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRH. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of CRH by 17.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 415 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRH by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRH. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens started coverage on CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.70.

CRH Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CRH opened at $84.47 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.16.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CRH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

