Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 193.9% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $111.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.93 and a 12-month high of $237.72.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.03.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $2,144,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 733,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,914,863.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total transaction of $121,247.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 over the last ninety days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

