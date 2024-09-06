Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GEV. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 26th. William Blair began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.28.

GE Vernova Price Performance

Shares of GEV opened at $198.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $177.44. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $204.19.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.