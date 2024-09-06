Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 219 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 219 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,144.06.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,978.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory D. Johnson sold 15,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,136.16, for a total transaction of $17,455,962.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,698,978.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,411 shares of company stock worth $56,846,062 in the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $1,137.59 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $860.10 and a 12-month high of $1,169.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,090.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,068.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.