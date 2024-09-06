Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,183,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,418,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $2,155,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $469.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $480.09 and a 200-day moving average of $504.80. The company has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 45.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

