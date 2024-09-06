Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,203 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $959,260,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in CME Group by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,809,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,806 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,260,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,097 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $253,563,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,589,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,936.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total value of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME opened at $219.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.56.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CME. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

