Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PTC by 1,409.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,680,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,081 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of PTC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,192,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,600,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PTC by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,537,000 after purchasing an additional 166,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,037,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,560,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $168.50 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.61 and a 52 week high of $194.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.50, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PTC from $177.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other PTC news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,363,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at $9,290,813.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,144,130. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

