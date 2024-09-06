Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,765 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,494 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.76. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.84 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.