Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 6,808 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,808 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

MQY opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.25. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

