Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 864 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $120.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $124.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2916 per share. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

