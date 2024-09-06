Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,010 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 50,633 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 178.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,532 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 78,990.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,899 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 92.8% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1,842.5% during the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $184.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.45 and a 200-day moving average of $195.81.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 37.51%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.45.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

