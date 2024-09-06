Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cummins Trading Down 1.7 %
NYSE:CMI opened at $296.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.84 and a 200-day moving average of $285.69.
Cummins Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.
Insider Activity
In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.
About Cummins
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
