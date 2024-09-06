Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 855,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,927,000 after purchasing an additional 24,251 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $296.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $322.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $291.84 and a 200-day moving average of $285.69.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.18 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total transaction of $1,435,673.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cummins news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total value of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,870,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,269,205.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Cummins from $315.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cummins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.55.

Get Our Latest Report on CMI

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.