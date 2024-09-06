Simon Quick Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,363 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 31.3% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TRV stock opened at $231.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $234.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.20%.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total value of $2,114,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,409.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

