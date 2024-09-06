Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Trading 0.3% Higher

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.45 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 19,293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 5,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $22.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th.

Singular Genomics Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $11.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($8.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($8.86) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 54.66% and a negative net margin of 3,375.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. grew its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Singular Genomics Systems

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.

