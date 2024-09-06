Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID) Trading Down 5.8%

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $29.78. 36,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 29,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.60.

Smith-Midland Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.53. The stock has a market cap of $157.74 million, a PE ratio of 87.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.64 million for the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.17%.

In related news, Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $48,691.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,797 shares in the company, valued at $211,590.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMID. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Smith-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Smith-Midland by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

