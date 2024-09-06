Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,814.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,814 ($23.85) and last traded at GBX 1,799 ($23.66), with a volume of 522256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,804 ($23.72).
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SMIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.33) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.67) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMIN
Smiths Group Price Performance
Insider Transactions at Smiths Group
In other news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,411.26). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Smiths Group
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Emerging Markets: What They Are and Why They Matter
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Recession or Not, These 3 Stocks Are Winners
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Why NVIDIA Is More of a Screaming Buy Than Ever
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.