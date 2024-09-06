Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) Hits New 52-Week High at $1,814.00

Shares of Smiths Group plc (LON:SMIN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,814 ($23.85) and last traded at GBX 1,799 ($23.66), with a volume of 522256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,804 ($23.72).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Smiths Group in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,850 ($24.33) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,180 ($28.67) price objective on shares of Smiths Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Smiths Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SMIN

Smiths Group Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Smiths Group

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of £6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2,687.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,690.85.

In other news, insider Karin Hoeing purchased 317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,778 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £5,636.26 ($7,411.26). Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Smiths Group

(Get Free Report)

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company in Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four divisions: John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.