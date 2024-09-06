Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $176.03.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Snowflake from $236.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC raised shares of Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Snowflake alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $111.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake has a 52-week low of $107.93 and a 52-week high of $237.72.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total value of $70,608.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,829,157.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 469,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $57,743,980.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 494,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,922,410.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snowflake

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank grew its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 0.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 25.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in Snowflake by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.