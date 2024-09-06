Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,232 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth about $731,000. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 31.5% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.4% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 9.3% during the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 238,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,379 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 66.1% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.10 and a 200 day moving average of $147.49. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.93 and a 12 month high of $237.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Activity at Snowflake

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $868.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Snowflake’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.98, for a total value of $121,247.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,236.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 718,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,252,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 512,678 shares of company stock worth $63,434,135 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Snowflake from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC raised Snowflake from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $119.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.03.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

