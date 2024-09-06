Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

8/23/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/23/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $235.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $236.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/15/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

7/12/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/8/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49.

Get Snowflake Inc alerts:

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Articles

