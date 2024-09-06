Snowflake (SNOW) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW):

  • 8/23/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
  • 8/23/2024 – Snowflake was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $119.00.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $165.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $140.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $235.00 to $190.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $215.00 to $190.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $230.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/22/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $210.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/21/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $225.00 to $185.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/20/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $236.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $171.00 to $155.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $191.00 to $146.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $168.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $230.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 8/19/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.
  • 8/16/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $200.00 to $160.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
  • 8/15/2024 – Snowflake was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.
  • 7/12/2024 – Snowflake had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $240.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 7/8/2024 – Snowflake had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.90 and a beta of 0.83. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $107.93 and a one year high of $237.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.49.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 19.62% and a negative net margin of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $868.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,112,014.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.31, for a total value of $71,596.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,112,014.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 512,678 shares of company stock valued at $63,434,135 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

