SoftBank (OTCMKTS:SFBQF) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFBQF – Get Free Report) were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 652 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.47.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.85.

SoftBank shares are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, September 30th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Broadband, Electricity, Yahoo/LINE Business, Financial, and Other Business segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile services under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

