Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNHP) Stock Price Down 6%

Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNHP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.50. Approximately 3,763 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 7,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Soluna Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00.
About Soluna
Soluna Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining of cryptocurrency through data centers. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Data Center Hosting. The company also operates in the blockchain business. In addition, the company develops and builds modular data centers that use for cryptocurrency mining.
