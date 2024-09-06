Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sets New 12-Month Low at $55.35

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.35 and last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 1294 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com lowered Sonoco Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SON

Sonoco Products Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.50.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 5.57%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sonoco Products

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 5,486.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Sonoco Products by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 662,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,995,000 after buying an additional 20,153 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.