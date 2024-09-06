S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $535.25.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on S&P Global from $530.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,189,000. Clear Rock Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 3.9% in the second quarter. Clear Rock Advisors LLC now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,461,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,945,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $517.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. S&P Global has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $518.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $447.98. The company has a market cap of $161.77 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.16.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.