SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 7,390 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 818% compared to the typical daily volume of 805 put options.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPLG stock opened at $64.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.36. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.47.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 14,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

