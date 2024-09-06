SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SPYV opened at $51.70 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.35.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.