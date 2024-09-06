SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 375.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $453,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,046,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $138.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.10. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $109.87 and a 1-year high of $140.15.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

