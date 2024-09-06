SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,136,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,476,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $749,171,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $485,301,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $545.25 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $574.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $548.03 and a 200-day moving average of $540.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.