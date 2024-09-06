Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.38.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $37.25 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE SPR opened at $33.68 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $37.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.85.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 148.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.