Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Shares Gap Up to $11.44

Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.44, but opened at $11.87. Sportradar Group shares last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 38,312 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRAD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sportradar Group

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 187.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.