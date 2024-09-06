Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

NYSE:CXM opened at $7.79 on Thursday. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $17.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares during the period. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 46.8% in the second quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

