Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.30.

CXM opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Sprinklr had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 395,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the first quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 111.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 15.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

