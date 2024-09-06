Sprinklr’s (CXM) “Market Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CXM. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Sprinklr stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Diane Adams sold 13,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $126,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 395,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,042.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $148,000. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,105,000 after buying an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after buying an additional 3,355,566 shares during the last quarter. Solel Partners LP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 3,692,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,526,000 after buying an additional 1,176,726 shares during the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in Sprinklr by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,130,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,494,000 after buying an additional 827,375 shares during the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

