Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Price Target Increased to $115.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SFM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $89.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.25.

SFM opened at $99.67 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.56. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $104.41.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 27.53%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,485,650.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 5,714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $577,628.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,432 shares in the company, valued at $22,485,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 6,535 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.29, for a total value of $668,465.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,462,030.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,942 shares of company stock worth $12,373,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 223.5% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

