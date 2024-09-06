Stablepoint Partners LLC Acquires 2,073 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Stablepoint Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dollar General by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,071,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,408,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360,413 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 191,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,280 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,340,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,194,000 after buying an additional 320,157 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $15,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $80.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.37 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. Dollar General Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $154.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.