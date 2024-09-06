Stablepoint Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,034 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVS. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

NYSE:LVS opened at $39.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.63. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $55.65.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

