Stablepoint Partners LLC Buys 2,719 Shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP)

Stablepoint Partners LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 76.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 314,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 136,418 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 621.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,610,000 after buying an additional 233,410 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,675,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 15.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 133,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 6.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 109,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Icahn Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEP opened at $11.15 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 35.87%. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently -347.83%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

