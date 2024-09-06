Stablepoint Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Novartis by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Novartis by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 141,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $116.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $92.19 and a 12-month high of $120.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day moving average of $104.40.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.56% and a net margin of 33.76%. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVS. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.38.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

