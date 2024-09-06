Stablepoint Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.78 and a 200-day moving average of $71.13.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

