Stablepoint Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stablepoint Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $477.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $359.77 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $530.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $510.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total value of $51,461,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at $41,256,839,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total transaction of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 116,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.63, for a total transaction of $51,461,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,998,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,256,839,378.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

