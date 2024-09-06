Stablepoint Partners LLC Grows Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in IQVIA by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,716 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,566,000 after purchasing an additional 28,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $248.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $234.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,302.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Argus raised IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

