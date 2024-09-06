Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $275,000 Stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mplx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 73.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Mplx Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.35. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $34.47 and a 12-month high of $43.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.17. Mplx had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 32.68%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.91%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

