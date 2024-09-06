Stablepoint Partners LLC Has $855,000 Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC decreased its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 164.4% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $73.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.88 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.28.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares in the company, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NDAQ has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised Nasdaq from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.69.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

