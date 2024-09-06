Stablepoint Partners LLC Invests $352,000 in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Stablepoint Partners LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,121 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,676,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 78.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 195,156 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after buying an additional 50,438 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 11.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 74,764 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY opened at $99.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.82.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $7,813,831.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $52,974,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,002,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,311,891.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock valued at $122,233,276. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $106.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Best Buy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.56.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

