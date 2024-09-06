Stablepoint Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC cut its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5,365.6% during the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BMEZ opened at 15.86 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 52-week low of 12.93 and a 52-week high of 16.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of 15.58.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.32%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

