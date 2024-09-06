Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases 743 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $335,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,426.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Certus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the second quarter. Certus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $108.14 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.12.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.