Stablepoint Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Stablepoint Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $99.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

