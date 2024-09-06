Stablepoint Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 32,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.07 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $96.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.74.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

