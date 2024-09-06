Stablepoint Partners LLC Raises Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Stablepoint Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,805 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 65,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 46,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $82.41 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $95.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $209.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.32.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $243.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

