Stablepoint Partners LLC Reduces Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stablepoint Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,612 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Stablepoint Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,598 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $886,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Wedbush lowered their price target on NIKE from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of NIKE from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $109.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.59.

NIKE stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.75 and a 1-year high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

